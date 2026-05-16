The president is acting now. Kylian Mbappé has reportedly been summoned to a meeting at Real Madrid

Perez has made this a top priority. He wants to hear directly from Mbappé about the forward's future plans and, crucially, his intentions for the upcoming season.

Tension has simmered in the Blancos' dressing room for some time; the star-studded squad now appears fragmented and leaderless.

Club officials had already been watching Mbappé's behaviour with growing concern, convinced that his public distancing from the group has disrupted team chemistry.

Several teammates cannot fathom the striker's attitude and behaviour, believing this constant background noise could have been avoided. Since his solo performance after the Oviedo match, the coaching staff are not the only ones who feel affected; some of his own teammates feel directly targeted.