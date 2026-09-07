Sydney FC sign Manchester United prospect James Overy as teenager eyes Socceroos breakthrough

Overy underlined his desire to secure consistent first-team minutes to strengthen his push for next year's Asian Cup squad.

In an official club statement, Overy said: "I feel this is the right time for me to take the next step and play senior football. Sydney FC is a massive club with a history of winning trophies and developing young Australian players, so I'm really excited to be joining.

"Being involved with the Socceroos has given me a taste of where I want to get to. Playing regularly for Sydney FC is a huge opportunity for me to keep developing and hopefully earn more opportunities with the national team."