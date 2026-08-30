'Too nice!' - Steven Gerrard demands Liverpool add ‘nastiness’ to squad as Reds legend slams Andoni Iraola’s soft side following Nottingham Forest draw

Speaking to TNT Sports, former Liverpool captain Gerrard did not hold back in his assessment of the team's soft underbelly. He suggested that Iraola must fundamentally alter his side's physical approach if they want to remain competitive at the highest level.

"I think this Liverpool team is a little bit too nice," Gerrard remarked. "They lack a destroyer. They don't make many tackles or win many duels. They're a nice team. That's the next development for this manager to change this team. They have to be more physical and aggressive.

"Last week, they would have won that game if they were more up for the duel, up for the tackle, people wanting to take yellow cards, people being nastier, uglier to play against. Sometimes you win games a different way."

The Reds icon further warned that relying solely on technical ability will cost them silverware. "They've got a load of nice technical players, a load of top talents, but they lack nastiness, and that's what the manager has got to get in this team," he added. "If not, when the big prizes come out at key times of the season, Liverpool won't be there."



