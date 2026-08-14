McAllister has finally opened up about the difficult period he and Gerrard endured during their time at Aston Villa. Despite arriving in the Midlands with a glowing reputation after ending Celtic's dominance in Scotland, the duo struggled to replicate that success in the Premier League.

Gerrard was dismissed after winning just 13 of his 40 matches in charge, a record that stood in stark contrast to the immediate impact made by his successor, Unai Emery.

Speaking peaking exclusively to the Daily Star Sport, about the difficulties faced in the Midlands, McAllister noted that the squad was hampered by fitness issues almost immediately upon their arrival. "The three or four signings they [Aston Villa] made all got injured within a month of arriving. But anything you put forward as a reason sounds like an excuse, so we've tended to steer clear of that," McAllister explained.

He also acknowledged the quality of the squad that remained, adding: "It just didn't happen. The core of the players the new manager used were mostly Steven's players, the players Steven worked with."