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FBL-WC-2026-MATCH73-RSA-CANAFP
Benjamin Steiner

Stephen Eustáquio's heroics, Alphonso Davies' return and Tajon Buchanan's struggles: Canada's World Cup winners and losers

Winners & Losers
FEATURES
World Cup
T. Oluwaseyi
C. Larin
P. David
J. David
A. Davies
S. Eustaquio
N. Saliba
T. Buchanan

Stephen Eustáquio's stoppage-time winner sent Canada into the World Cup Round of 16 as GOAL breaks down the biggest winners and losers against South Africa.

Canada might not be World Cup hosts anymore, but the largely red crowd at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium stood out on Sunday as the team made history with a first-ever knockout round win at the men’s World Cup. 

After a dismal performance from both sides in the only World Cup match of the day, Canada found the winning goal in the dying moments of the second half stoppage time, when midfielder and vice-captain Stephen Eustáquio volleyed home a shot from outside of the box to secure the 1-0 lead. 

The win pushes Canada into the round of 16 at the World Cup for the first time and also marked Alphonso Davies’ return to action, after head coach Jesse Marsch said he used him as a “decoy” against Switzerland and Qatar. 

Canada now advances to the round of 16 to face a global titan, either the Netherlands or Morocco, in Houston on July 4, but will be beaming to have already made it this far in the tournament. 

“The performance was really strong and disciplined, we didn't really give much away, and even when the goalkeeper was slowing things down, we didn't lose our patience,” said March after the match. “We could have made life a little easier on ourselves if we had made a play earlier when we had some big chances, but obviously the timing of the goal means that the win is incredibly dramatic, and I think the effect that it will have in Canada and the inspiration of people will be immense.”

Here, GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from Sunday’s historic performance.

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    WINNER: Canadian sports culture

    Canadian sport has been on the rise. It is a country that has grown over the past generations at the Summer Olympics, proving every four years that it is far more than just hockey and winter sports through the likes of Andre De Grasse's speed and Damian Warner's decathlon excellence. The lasting effects of immigration and a more diverse sporting culture have grown over the last 30 years.

    But soccer has been different. Since 2019, Canada have been breaking out, but they had yet to enjoy a defining moment. Sure, they made the World Cup in 2022 and topped CONCACAF qualifying on the way. They also reached the Copa América semifinals two years later. There has been a growing sense of legitimacy around Canadian soccer, but Sunday was the day they truly arrived.

    By winning a knockout match at the World Cup and setting up a clash with a global titan like the Netherlands or Morocco in the Round of 16, Canada finally proved that they have arrived. After the match, Marsch shouted to his players that they are "Canadian heroes," and that could not be more true.

    It might take a while to sink in, but the sport is never going to be the same in Canada. There will be children dreaming of playing for Les Rouges instead of their heritage countries. There will be fans who back Canada at home matches, and the butt of jokes that Canadian soccer has dealt with, even since 2019, will be gone.

    Canada are now a legitimate soccer nation. It does not matter what happens against the Netherlands or Morocco.

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  • South Africa v Canada: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    LOSER: Canada's strikers

    Same old story for Canada's strikers. If you are still reading, it is because you have not finished this piece yet, just like Canada's forwards have not finished enough chances in this tournament. On Sunday, Canada finished with 12 shots and 1.32 xG but did not score until second-half stoppage time.

    While Marsch changed his lineup to put a tenacious presser like Tani Oluwaseyi up top in place of Cyle Larin, the Villarreal striker's lack of finishing stood out. On a clear second-half breakaway, he was unable to slot home his chance, highlighting a difficult night that also saw star striker Jonathan David struggle.

    Promise David had one of the few chances created by Canada's out-and-out strikers, but he is not the type of player who can aggressively press in Marsch's system for an extended period. Will there be a change, or does it simply fall on Canada's attacking players outside the striker position to provide the goals while the center forward offers little more than pressing?

    If Canada want to upset the Netherlands or Morocco, they cannot afford to waste chances.

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    WINNER: Stephen Eustáquio

    Two years ago, Stephen Eustáquio lost both his parents within a matter of months. Last season, he saw his once-ample minutes with FC Porto begin to dwindle. In the winter, with the World Cup approaching, he bet on himself and joined LAFC on loan in MLS for the first half of the season.

    While he is set to head back to Porto after the World Cup, his defining moment came in Los Angeles, the city he chose to revitalize his career before this tournament. Although Sunday's match was a slow, physical affair, Eustáquio proved to be the best player on the pitch and influenced nearly every moment.

    He finished the day by scoring the winner with a perfectly struck half-volley in second-half stoppage time. He also created five chances and completed 43 of 48 passes. At the same time, he was crucial in sparking transitions after winning loose balls in midfield.

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  • South Africa v Canada: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    LOSER: Nathan Saliba

    Since Canada lost Ismaël Koné to injury, there has been a question over who should partner Eustáquio in midfield. Nathan Saliba stepped up impressively with one of the World Cup's best assists to Promise David against Switzerland. Still, he struggled to make a significant impact against South Africa.

    In the first half, he had tentative moments when defensive pressure arrived before he could make a play, and he was unable to find spaces to create alongside Eustáquio. While he remains the leading option, Niko Sigur, who replaced him, impressed more.

    Sigur was tenacious defensively and made quick decisions to create space and opportunities for other attackers while freeing Eustáquio to contribute more in attack. It was only the third match Sigur had played in central midfield for Canada, but he could offer a more defensively sound option against one of the tournament favorites in the Round of 16, leaving Saliba lower on the depth chart.

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    WINNER: Alphonso Davies

    After weeks of speculation and Marsch calling him a "decoy" when he was not fully available, Alphonso Davies finally returned for Canada. It marked his first appearance for Canada since March 2025, when he tore his ACL in the same building, an injury that sparked frustration between him, Canada Soccer and Bayern Munich.

    As much as Canada have learned to play without him, it did not take long for him to remind the world that he is Les Rouges' most talented player. Slotting in as a left winger instead of a left back, he was electrifying on the ball, fearlessly taking on defenders one-on-one and constantly drawing attention.

    He immediately created chances, and the defensive attention South Africa devoted to him allowed Eustáquio to find space at the top of the box for the winning goal. The Bayern Munich man was far from his best, but he is back, and Canada's belief and energy are higher than ever.

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    LOSER: Tajon Buchanan

    Tajon Buchanan's impact in this tournament has been disappointing, and if Davies is ready to play more than 45 minutes, the Villarreal winger's opportunities could be limited. While he has delivered standout moments throughout his Canada career, he has failed to score in this tournament and has not created many clear chances.

    Playing alongside Alistair Johnston means he has to be more defensively aware, given Johnston's struggles against crosses that expose his lack of height. Still, Buchanan's ability to influence matches has been minimal.

    Canada have plenty of options on the left side of midfield, but could Ali Ahmed, Jacob Shaffelburg or Liam Millar earn an opportunity on the right if Davies continues to play on the left? Nothing gets easier for Canada from here, and Buchanan has not looked up to the task.