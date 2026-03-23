Spezia: Donadoni’s departure is official. D’Angelo returns

Roberto Donadoni’s spell in charge of Spezia has come to an end. His dismissal is now official: “Chairman Charlie Stillitano announces that, following a frank and constructive meeting with manager Roberto Donadoni, attended by the club’s owner, Thomas Roberts, a fully agreed decision has been reached by mutual consent between the parties, in the best interests of the club and the team. - reads the statement - A mutual parting of ways has therefore been agreed, underlining the relationship of mutual respect that goes far beyond sporting matters. The Club wishes to thank Mr Donadoni and his staff for the dedication, professionalism and commitment they have shown since their arrival in the Gulf of Poets and wishes them the very best in their personal and professional lives."



