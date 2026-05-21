"Shocked and deeply disappointed!" Thomas Tuchel triggers a shockwave in England's World Cup squad

"I was certain that, after the season I've had, I could make a significant contribution to my country this summer," Maguire said. Having rediscovered his form with the Red Devils, the centre-back will return to the Champions League with third-placed Man United after a three-year absence.

Tuchel had noted Maguire's strong form in Manchester and recalled the 33-year-old to the national team in March for the first time since September 2024. Maguire described a brief yet direct conversation with Tuchel, calling it a "fantastic phone call" that left even his mother in tears. "It's fantastic to be back. I've missed it, because when you're no longer called up to the squad after being a regular for six or seven years and playing every game, it's tough," Maguire said at the time.

That is why the final decision to leave him out of the World Cup squad hit Maguire hard. "This decision shocked me and left me deeply disappointed," he said, addressing the German coach. Nevertheless, Maguire wished the squad "all the best" for the tournament.

Maguire had already missed Euro 2024 in Germany because of a serious muscle injury, and before that he had been a mainstay for the Three Lions for years. He started in the 2018 World Cup semi-final run, the 2022 Qatar campaign (quarter-final exit vs. France) and Euro 2021, which ended with a dramatic final loss to Italy at Wembley.

Under Tuchel, John Stones of Manchester City and Ezri Konsa of Aston Villa have been the first-choice centre-backs in recent World Cup qualifiers, though Marc Guehi may still press for a starting berth. Dan Burn of Newcastle United is also expected to travel to the tournament.