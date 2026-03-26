Shock Adam Wharton stat sees Declan Rice named as perfect role model - with Crystal Palace midfielder looking to Arsenal & England rival for inspiration

Asked to explain it during an exclusive interview with GOAL, ex-Palace striker Morrison - speaking via Freebets.com, the home of World Cup Betting Offers - said: “He can’t strike a ball properly. When I see him on the edge of the box, I never think he’s going to rocket one into the top corner. So that’s a thing - he’s going to have to add more goals to his game for sure.

“When you look at someone like Declan Rice, who’s got goals and covers the whole pitch - I know they’re different footballers - but I think Adam Wharton needs to add more goals to his game. When I’m looking at him on the edge of the box, he never quite strikes it cleanly enough. So you’re looking at it thinking he’s got so much more to add to his game and to evolve. But he’ll get there because he’s still at a good age.”

Pressed further on the need to use Arsenal and England star Rice as a role model - with his game initially lacking goal output at West Ham - Morrison added: “I think Declan’s the right benchmark. When he goes away with England, those are the sort of players he’s got to be speaking to.

“Rice didn’t have a lot of goals, it’s not until he went to Arsenal that Declan took his game to a whole different level. That might happen to Adam Wharton when he leaves Palace, goes to a big club and adds more goals. They might put him in a different position where he’s driving forward, creating more. So, yeah, he can look to someone like Declan Rice as the benchmark.”