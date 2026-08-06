‘Fear the worst!’ - Shay Given warns Newcastle fans that relegation is a real threat after summer transfer disaster

Speaking via BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football odds, Given was brutally honest about the current predicament.

"I think it’s natural for all fans to fear the worst. It’s ingrained in us, built on over the years," the former goalkeeper said. "Newcastle have lost some of their best players and have replaced them with younger players, who certainly have bright futures ahead of them, but it can take time for them to settle and get up to speed, especially in the Premier League."

Perhaps the most concerning aspect of Newcastle's summer has been the total disintegration of their engine room. Given pointed to the loss of creative and defensive pivots as a primary cause for concern. He added: "Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon have already departed and it seems Bruno Guimaraes is about to join them which means almost the whole midfield has been wiped out. That’s a lot of quality and experience."

The situation regarding the club captain is the final blow to a fanbase already reeling. This latest wave of departures comes on the heels of last season's blockbuster exit, which saw star striker Alexander Isak join Liverpool in a record-shattering £125 million deal. With Gordon sold to Barcelona and Tonali to Tottenham, reports now indicate that Arsenal have reached a £75 million agreement to secure the services of Guimaraes, further weakening a Newcastle side that appears to be prioritising financial balancing over competitive integrity.