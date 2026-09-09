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Adhe Makayasa

Better than Lewandowski! Serhou Guirassy hits special milestone in Borussia Dortmund's thrilling win

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Serhou Guirassy marked his 100th appearance for Borussia Dortmund in dramatic fashion by netting a decisive brace in a 3-2 victory over Villarreal. The Guinea international surpassed Robert Lewandowski in the club's all-time European scoring charts, securing three crucial points in their Champions League opener at Signal Iduna Park.

  • Striker marks century milestone

    Dortmund opened their Champions League league-phase campaign with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Villarreal at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday evening. The hosts led through a Renato Veiga own goal before Santiago Mourino equalised, with Guirassy then striking twice via a close-range tap-in and a penalty. The forward's eventful night concluded with an accidental late own goal when Gregor Kobel's save deflected in off his face.

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    Guinean star surpasses Lewandowski

    The decisive brace took Guirassy to 64 goals in 100 competitive appearances for BVB, while lifting his Champions League tally for the club to 19 in 25 matches to surpass Lewandowski's total of 17. Speaking to Primeafter the final whistle, the 30-year-old striker remarked: "I'm very, very happy to have played a hundred games for Dortmund - I didn't even realise that. Of course, it's something very special to break Lewandowski's record, because he's a great striker."

  • Prolific forward reflects victory

    The historic milestone cements Guirassy's remarkable European consistency since arriving from Stuttgart in 2024, placing him second on Dortmund's all-time Champions League scoring chart behind only Marco Reus on 24 goals. Reflecting on the frantic encounter and his late accidental own goal against the Liga outfit, the striker added: "It was a strange game tonight - a crazy game. We could have done better, but we're happy with the win."

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    Dortmund defend perfect start

    Dortmund now turn their attention back to Bundesliga duties this weekend as they welcome Paderborn to Signal Iduna Park. Die Schwarzgelben are looking to preserve their 100 per cent winning start to the domestic season, having collected six points from their opening two fixtures. Guirassy's sharp form in attack will again be pivotal as the hosts aim to keep their place at the top of the table.

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