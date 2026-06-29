'I feel free' - Sergino Dest is the USMNT's World Cup wildcard as Mauricio Pochettino unlocks his attacking gifts

The thing about highlight reels is that you need to have enough highlights to fill them. It can't just be a clip or a moment, but rather a collection of them. After every big game, Sergino Dest has a company compile clips for him to post to the world, and those clips are often centered around one feeling: joy.

It's what Dest feels every time he breaks a defender's ankles. It's the emotion coursing through him in the moment where he knows he has the other team beat. It's the feeling he hopes he evokes from anyone watching, largely because there are too few capable of evoking it these days. When Dest takes the field, he does so with the goal of putting on a show. That mindset doesn't change, even in World Cups.

It's why, after wins over both Paraguay and Australia, there was no shortage of Dest highlights. Skill moves, bursts of pace, fancy flicks, and game-changing one-twos - all made the reel. Playing the biggest games of his life, Dest is still, unmistakably, Dest. No matter the moment, the style does not change.

"I feel free," the U.S. Men's National Team defender recently told the Scuffed Podcast. "Now it doesn’t matter; I can try and, if I lose it, I lose it. If not, I do my thing. And that just gives me the freedom that I’m not thinking about what if I lose it."

Given more freedom than ever before by Mauricio Pochettino, the PSV star has taken full advantage of that freedom. He did so his way and, as the USMNT prepares for the big challenges that come with a knockout stage, Dest is more crucial than ever in this team's pursuit of keeping the joy flowing for as long as possible this summer.

"I always like to attack," Dest said, "and, in this way, I can attack a little bit more."