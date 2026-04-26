Sensational rumours following injury: Has Kylian Mbappé had enough of Real Madrid?

Mbappé, under contract until 2029, came off ten minutes before the final whistle in Saturday’s disappointing draw with Real Betis, citing knee pain. Once he was off the pitch, Los Blancos shipped a late equaliser that edged the title even further away. Hector Bellerin’s equaliser was preceded by an alleged foul on Ferland Mendy—which infuriated coach Álvaro Arbeloa—and an error by Antonio Rüdiger.

After the final whistle, frustration rippled through the Real support, and reporter Tomás Roncero told Cadena SER the fans’ main gripe was the Frenchman’s substitution: “They didn’t believe he’d left the pitch because of injury; they felt he wasn’t prepared to give his all.”

Madrid’s Marca went further, splashing “Mbappé has had enough” across its front page. Marca attributed his apparent disenchantment to “recurring physical problems” ahead of the World Cup—in March, rumours suggested the medical staff even examined the wrong leg—as well as to “certain eccentricities” behind the scenes. The 27-year-old is reported to be growing increasingly irritated with some of his team-mates.