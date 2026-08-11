Scotland urged to snub Steven Naismith, with Rafael Benitez identified as ideal Steve Clarke successor

The Scottish FA is currently navigating a pivotal crossroads as they search for a replacement for Steve Clarke. While internal candidate Steven Naismith has been heavily tipped to take the reins, Gary McAllister believes the governing body should be more ambitious. The former Liverpool midfielder has publicly urged the SFA to consider Rafael Benitez, a manager with a proven track record at the highest level of the European game.

Speaking to talkSPORT, McAllister suggested that Benitez is the standout option among those currently available. He noted that while other big names like Roberto Martinez or David Moyes might be out of reach financially, the Spaniard is actively looking for his next challenge. "With Roberto Martinez and Moyesy, I don’t think they’re gettable," McAllister explained. "The salaries they’ve been working for, I don’t know if the SFA pay that."



