Ruben Amorim reunion on the cards? Sporting CP captain has bid farewell to team-mates as AC Milan hope to fight off Premier League & La Liga interest

According to Record, Hjulmand has already said his goodbyes to his teammates and the coaching staff. After three years with Sporting, the 26-year-old captain feels his time at the Estadio Jose Alvalade has come to a natural conclusion. The Danish international had been keen on a move as early as last year, but the club blocked his departure at the time.

When Manchester United and Ruben Amorim first showed interest in 2025, Sporting held firm to keep their leader. However, that resistance came with a significant caveat: a promise was made to Hjulmand that he would be allowed to leave this summer for a "favourable price". With that agreement now active, the former Lecce man is ready to test himself at a higher level once again, potentially returning to a league where he has already thrived.