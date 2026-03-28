Ruben Amorim spotted playing padel with Man City chief two months on from brutal Man Utd sacking

The most intriguing aspect of Amorim’s outing was his choice of company. He was pictured on the court with Viana, the Manchester City sporting director. The pair share a deep-rooted history, having played together at Braga before Viana later appointed Amorim as Sporting manager during their successful stint in Lisbon.

The sports club celebrated the high-profile visit on social media with a light-hearted post. "We tried to contact you to strengthen our coaching staff, but it wasn't to be this time!" the caption read. "Thank you very much for your visit Ruben Amorim and Hugo Viana, it was a pleasure to have you at Padel Expo."