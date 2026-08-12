Barcelona forward suffers second ACL tear to scupper Premier League transfer move

Barcelona forward Bardghji has suffered a devastating ACL tear in his right knee, the Spanish champions confirmed on Tuesday. The injury has completely scuppered plans for the Sweden international to be transferred before the summer window closes on September 1.

The 20-year-old sustained the severe injury during a training session on Monday. Medical tests confirmed he requires surgery in the coming days, leaving him facing months on the sidelines. The setback comes at a terrible time for Bardghji, who was actively preparing for a move away from the Catalan club following conversations with the management.