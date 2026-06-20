Ronaldinho signs for third-tier club - and could even play again at 46 - as shock announcement made

Questions quickly emerged over whether Ronaldinho's involvement would extend beyond promotional duties. Ravenna vice-president Ariedo Braida initially suggested the Brazilian would not feature in Serie C matches.

He said: "Ronaldinho will do a marketing event with us but will not play for Ravenna in Serie C next season. Also because he’s 46, I wish he could still play."

However, Braida later left the door open to a potential appearance. Speaking to ANSA, he said: "Ronaldinho is a timeless champion. He has signed with Ravenna and, for a club like ours, it’s an extraordinary coup. Over the next few days, there will be an event to unveil this extraordinary character. Will he play? We’ll see, but it’s not ruled out. As I already said, he is a timeless champion."