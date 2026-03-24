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Romelu Lukaku pulls out of Belgium squad for USMNT & Mexico friendlies
Striker prioritises fitness over international duty
According to ESPN, Lukaku will not travel across the Atlantic for the upcoming fixtures. The forward has endured a challenging season heavily disrupted by fitness issues, limiting his playing time at club level. Rather than undertaking a demanding trip to North America, he has opted for additional training sessions in Naples. The Belgian federation confirmed on Tuesday that the veteran goalscorer preferred to use the current international break to work on his physical condition instead of joining the national side.
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Record goalscorer leaves a massive void
Losing their all-time top scorer presents a significant tactical challenge for manager Rudi Garcia as he finalises preparations for the summer. With a staggering 89 goals in 124 appearances for his country since making his debut at just 16 years old, the 32-year-old remains an irreplaceable focal point. His absence will be profoundly felt against formidable opponents, especially given his proven pedigree on the international stage. However, the management team recognises that giving the striker adequate time to heal now is absolutely essential, prioritising his long-term availability over immediate exhibition games.
Midfield duo ruled out with physical issues
The withdrawal of the Napoli star compounds an existing selection headache, as the squad is already navigating a minor injury crisis. On Monday, the federation revealed that Club Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken and Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard are also hampered by physical issues and will not travel. Both players had originally been called up by Garcia within a 28-man squad on Friday. Explaining their absence, the Belgian Football Federation stated the decision "will allow them to continue their rehabilitation under optimal conditions," leaving the team looking significantly lighter ahead of their transatlantic trip.
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Belgium's World Cup challenges await
Following their friendlies against the US and Mexico, the Rode Duivels will firmly shift their focus towards the fast-approaching World Cup tournament. Drawn into Group G, Belgium face a compelling series of competitive fixtures beginning in mid-June. They kick off their campaign against Egypt on June 15, before taking on Iran exactly six days later. Their final group stage encounter sees them clash with New Zealand on June 27. Navigating these diverse international opponents will require a fully fit and cohesive squad, underscoring why the coaching staff are currently managing player conditioning with such extreme caution.