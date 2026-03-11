Gian Piero Gasperini spoke at a press conference on the eve of the match against Bologna. The coach welcomes Hermoso back into the squad, but Soulé remains in Rome due to groin pain. Here are the Giallorossi coach's words:
Getty Images
Translated by
Rome, Gasperini: "We've been in crisis in attack for some time now, the Europa League is a priority."
BEAUTIFUL"We'll have to see how he performs tomorrow. He's had very little training, so we don't know if he'll be ready to play the whole match. If he's called up, it means he's available to play. He could start, but with the possibility of being substituted, or even coming on during the match. In any case, he's available."
THE EUROPA LEAGUE
"The priority is both. So, in fact, at that moment, perhaps the Italian Cup was also a priority. We never thought about giving anything up and played our best for everyone, for all our objectives. Then I don't see how you can make choices, right? I mean, it's not like you can play a little less. You try to get through as many rounds as possible in Europe and do your best in every league game. If we don't succeed, it's not by choice."
Zaragoza"We have this situation in attack where we have definitely lost a lot of players compared to the first half of the season, such as Dovbyk, Ferguson, Dybala, Baldanzi and Soulé. However, we have Malen, who has definitely added value, even if we have lost a few players. We are trying to integrate other players, including Zaragoza, who did not play in the last match but who has always been on the pitch in previous matches. He arrived less than a month ago and has always played. Then, it's not easy for anyone to arrive in January and do what Malen did, but these are quite rare cases. It always takes a little longer to integrate players who arrive in January. I remain convinced that Zaragoza, for example, made an excellent assist, and I hope that in the next few games he can play a positive role. Those who arrive in January always have some difficulty settling in, even from a physical point of view, and need a few weeks to settle in properly. We are rotating players in that position, in the absence of Dybala, Soulé, etc., we are rotating several players. The one who is playing most consistently is definitely Pellegrini, and the others, such as Venturino, who has just returned, El Shharawy, who has been out for a long time, Zarogaza and Vaz, who have just arrived, are trying to settle in.
EMERGENCY"We've been in crisis in attack for some time now. I said earlier that the numbers have changed: compared to the first half of the season, we've lost five players, including Scharawi. Then, as far as genuine strikers are concerned, like Malen at the moment, we have Vaz, who is also a very young lad, a seasoned league player, and Arena, who is even younger and can't even be on the list, so we have to work with Venturini. There are certainly emergencies in attack, but the numbers are better than before. We are trying to make up for this and play our games to the best of our ability, as we are doing. As for formations and minutes, we try to manage our resources as best we can, but in the end, as I always say, the only rest we get is at night."
PILGRIMS"No, that's not something we need to discuss right now, absolutely not. We're at a very important stage in the league and the Europa League. Everyone's focus, mine and his in particular, is solely on performances and matches. Then there may be some games where you play better and others where you struggle more, but that's normal for everyone, not just him, but everyone."
ITALIAN FOOTBALLAt least one Italian team is sure to qualify. This year, however, is even worse than other years, especially in terms of the Champions League and Europa League, because Roma won the Conference a few years ago, but the Champions League has been missing for a long time. The Europa League hasn't been won since the 1990s, Inter won the Champions League in 2010, but in general it's been a really long time. In the last 25 years, for 15 years, there have been no Italian teams. This year, the situation is even worse and is also linked to the problems of the league, with the difficulties of the national team, which we strongly hope will qualify. So, it is not a coincidence. We certainly have some difficulties, there is no point in hiding it. We are probably all involved, the coach, the club and probably also the media, who must identify the causes. It cannot just be a substitution or a tactical formation; it is a deeper problem, which probably also stems from the youth sectors and the way teams are built. If these are the results, our league has some problems that need to be addressed and that certainly involve everyone.
Advertisement