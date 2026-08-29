Roma target Cruzeiro star Keny Arroyo as Giallorossi look to bolster attacking options under Gian Piero Gasperini

Further reports indicate that the Raposa hierarchy are determined to keep hold of their prized asset, despite fielding widespread interest from several overseas suitors during the current window.

Arroyo has established himself as an indispensable figure under Artur Jorge, registering seven goals and three assists across 40 appearances in all competitions this season. His tactical flexibility across both flanks and as an attacking midfielder makes him an ideal fit for Gasperini's high-intensity system in the Italian capital.