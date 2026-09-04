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'It was not my decision!' - Roberto De Zerbi slams Richarlison after striker is sensationally omitted from Tottenham Premier League squad
Richarlison omitted from Premier League list
Tottenham Hotspur have submitted their official Premier League squad list, and the most glaring absence is that of Richarlison. The 29-year-old forward, who was the club's top scorer last season with 11 goals in 32 appearances, now finds himself in professional limbo.
While the club included injured stars like Simons and Odobert, Richarlison was completely discarded following his vocal demands to exit the club. De Zerbi was quick to distance himself from the administrative finality of the decision while simultaneously slamming the player's attitude throughout the summer.
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De Zerbi clarifies his position
Speaking to the media regarding the shock omission, De Zerbi was characteristically honest about the breakdown in the relationship. 'It was not my decision. It is the normal decision,' the former Brighton and Marseille boss explained. 'I think Richarlison, he decided everything alone. He spoke with me at the beginning of the pre-season and told me his idea and desire was to leave. At the end we go to bring another striker in and like I said at the beginning of the pre-season, I want to keep the players, just the players that want to stay and be proud and with the right passion to stay here.'
The manager further emphasised that the technicalities of squad registration fall under the remit of the Tottenham hierarchy rather than the coaching staff. De Zerbi added: 'Then for everything and other problems, it is not my business and not my job. It is the responsibility of the club. I can't say nothing because I didn't decide anything. The message of Richarlison from the beginning of the season has been very clear. I accepted that and for me there is nothing to say.'
Surplus to requirements in North London
Richarlison's fall from grace has been swift, especially considering he started the opening game of the campaign against Brentford. However, the arrivals of Omar Marmoush from Manchester City, Mykhailo Mudryk on loan from Chelsea, and Savio from City have pushed him down the pecking order.
The manager's philosophy remains centred on squad harmony and 'hungry' individuals rather than disgruntled stars. De Zerbi clarified his stance by stating: 'If you don't want to stay here, I don't want to keep talking in the press conference. Go out - you have the freedom to go out. If you don't want to stay, why do we have to keep you on the list? Why do you have to stay? I'm not Vinai, I'm not the sporting director, I am the coach and I would like to work with the people hungry if they don't play but happy to stay in this club.'
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Transfer windows remain open abroad
With the Premier League registration window now closed, Richarlison's only hope of playing competitive football before January lies in a move abroad. Turkish giants Trabzonspor have been heavily linked with the forward, with their transfer window remaining open until Friday evening, while clubs in Saudi Arabia also have until Sunday to secure late signings.
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