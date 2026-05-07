Roberto De Zerbi eager for 'reliable' Tottenham loan star to complete permanent transfer

De Zerbi has confirmed that he “100 per cent” wants to keep Palhinha at Tottenham next season. The Portuguese midfielder joined Spurs on loan from Bayern Munich last summer with a £26m buy option to buy at the end of this season, and his performances have convinced the Italian manager that Spurs should trigger that clause.

As per The Standard, De Zerbi left no doubt about his admiration for Palhinha, saying on Thursday when asked if he wants him to stay beyond the summer: "100 per cent. We have to start with those types of people. More than players, we need reliable people, reliable players. Palhinha is one of the best, as a player for sure and as a guy. I want to see the player with the same passion, the same attitude, the same spirit, and the same personality, and we are lucky to have him."



