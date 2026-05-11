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Robert Lewandowski admits he's open to 'lower league' transfer amid MLS links as Barcelona striker issues update ahead of contract expiry
The door open to a lower league
During the league title celebrations after Barca's victory against Real Madrid, Lewandowski didn't hide the fact that his time at Camp Nou could be coming to an end. Speaking to Polish television channel Eleven Sports, the veteran striker confessed that the idea of a change of scenery in a less physically demanding league is a real possibility on the table.
"There could be an option in a lower league. I'm almost 38, but I feel good physically, so I'm considering it. I have to take into account the possibility that it's time to play and enjoy life. Perhaps that option will arise, and I'm not ruling it out," explained Lewandowski, who has already been repeatedly linked with teams like the Chicago Fire in the United States.
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The contract countdown
Uncertainty surrounds whether Lewandowski will continue wearing the Blaugrana colours next season, with it reported that he has been offered an extension on a reduced salary.
"What will I do in the fall? I don't know. I just found out I have 51 days left on my contract, so I still have time. I'll listen to a few more offers and then decide," he stated.
Pride in a successful career
Lewandowski, who started the Clásico on the bench, took the opportunity to reflect on the impressive trophy haul he has built over the years. For the former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich star, winning titles has become a habit that fills him with personal and professional satisfaction. "I've won a total of 14 championships, I've won them with every club, that impresses me a lot and I'm proud of it," Lewandowski emphasised.
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Lewandowski's response to Szczesny
Finally, Lewandowski took in stride the recent advice from his compatriot and Barcelona team-mate Wojciech Szczesny, who suggested he retire from professional football to consider other career paths. Laughing, the Barca No.9 made it clear that he still feels he has plenty of firepower and that retirement is not in his immediate plans.
"You know how Wojtek is: today he says one thing, tomorrow he'll say another. It's not like I wake up in the morning with aches and pains. I appreciate where I am and I enjoy it. We'll see what happens, but what's clear is that I'm going to keep playing," the Polish striker concluded.