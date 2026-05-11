Robert Lewandowski admits he's open to 'lower league' transfer amid MLS links as Barcelona striker issues update ahead of contract expiry

During the league title celebrations after Barca's victory against Real Madrid, Lewandowski didn't hide the fact that his time at Camp Nou could be coming to an end. Speaking to Polish television channel Eleven Sports, the veteran striker confessed that the idea of ​​a change of scenery in a less physically demanding league is a real possibility on the table.

"There could be an option in a lower league. I'm almost 38, but I feel good physically, so I'm considering it. I have to take into account the possibility that it's time to play and enjoy life. Perhaps that option will arise, and I'm not ruling it out," explained Lewandowski, who has already been repeatedly linked with teams like the Chicago Fire in the United States.