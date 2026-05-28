Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds guiding Wrexham players through global fame as co-owners stress they make 'zero football decisions' at Championship side

Despite their constant presence in the headlines and their deep emotional investment in the club, Mac and Reynolds have been steadfast in their commitment to staying out of the dugout. The duo has consistently stressed that they make "zero football decisions," fully trusting manager Phil Parkinson and his recruitment staff to handle the technical side of the operation. This boundary has allowed Parkinson to cultivate a professional environment at STōK Cae Ras, free from the interference often seen at other celebrity-owned sports franchises.

The success of this partnership was evident last season as Wrexham, in their first campaign in the second tier for 43 years, finished seventh in the table - just two points shy of the top six.

“I love it," Mac told The Athletic. "I’m excited. I certainly try and give Phil space. As we do all season. We make zero football decisions, as you know. We just stay out of it.

“Whenever I speak with Phil, even during the season, it’s usually just personal. See how he’s doing and see whether he needs any help or assistance talking to the guys."