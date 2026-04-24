As BBC reported, the 41-year-old Englishman was dubbed “supply teacher”—a nickname that, in hindsight, proved eerily appropriate.
Translated by
Revealed shortly after his sacking: Chelsea players had apparently given former manager Liam Rosenior a derogatory nickname
After impressing at Chelsea’s partner club Racing Strasbourg, Roseniore replaced the sacked Enzo Maresca in January. However, he is reported to have struggled with authority in the star-studded squad, as hinted by his alleged nickname.
Early results under Rosenior were promising, but Chelsea have now slipped into a deep crisis, losing seven of their last eight matches and failing to score in the past three. As a result, the Blues were eliminated from the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain and have dropped to eighth in the Premier League.
Chelsea FC: Who will succeed Liam Rosenior?
Chelsea have sacked manager Ross Rosenior after Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion. The club released an official statement confirming the decision, which it described as “difficult but necessary” due to recent results and performances that “fell short of required standards”.
Roseniors’ contract was due to run until 2032, and his severance package is reported to be €28 million. Former youth coach Calum McFarlane, 40, has taken charge on an interim basis. Andoni Iraola, whose contract at AFC Bournemouth expires this summer, is the favourite to replace Rosenior permanently. Cesc Fàbregas, Filipe Luis, Xabi Alonso, Xavi Hernández, Frank Lampard and José Mourinho have also been linked to the role.
Chelsea now prepare for Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United.