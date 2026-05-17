‘You'll never see me in red’ - Chelsea legend rules out Man Utd transfer after making huge decision on future

Bright joined Chelsea from Doncaster Belles in 2014 and has since become a cornerstone of the club's dominance, amassing 314 appearances and helping the side to an incredible eight Women's Super League titles, six FA Cups, and four League Cups.

Her impact has been just as significant on the international stage, earning 88 caps for the Lionesses and playing a pivotal role in the Euro 2022 triumph on home soil. Having already stepped away from international duty last summer, Bright has now decided to hang up her boots entirely, prioritising a fresh start away from the pitch rather than a move to a domestic rival.