'Really dark' - Bernardo Silva gives bleak summary of Manchester City's dismal Champions League loss to Real Madrid
City's European nightmare in Madrid
The scoreline could have been even more embarrassing for the visitors had Gianluigi Donnarumma not saved a weak second-half penalty from Vinicius Jr. Despite the narrow escape from a fourth goal, the atmosphere surrounding the City camp remained somber, with senior figures admitting that the path to the quarter-finals now looks treacherous ahead of the return leg at the Etihad Stadium next Tuesday.
Silva's 'really dark' admission
Reflecting on the result, Silva did not hide his disappointment. "At 3-0 it makes it a bit more difficult," Bernardo said. "Now it feels really bad, now it feels really dark. But tomorrow is another day and for sure next week we will go to the game thinking we have a chance."
He added: "I think my team let emotions change the game. We felt comfortable, finding the right spaces, but after conceding the first goal we completely lost control, stopped controlling transitions and second balls. When you play against Real Madrid with the quality they have, you pay the price."
Guardiola questions City's chances
While Guardiola vowed to fight in the return leg, his outlook was notably pragmatic given the mountain his side must now climb. When asked what chance they have to progress, the City boss told reporters: "Right now, not much. Of course we are going to try. Now everything is more difficult... but we will be there, we will be with our people, we can do more to be better in the final third and we will try."
The manager faced criticism for starting Jeremy Doku, Savinho and Antoine Semenyo in support of Erling Haaland, though he denied over-tinkering with his line-up. He added: “No, not many changes. More changes at Newcastle, in the last games most of the players played. I wanted them aggressive on the outside one against one. Jeremy was outstanding, and we struggled a bit more on the right. We arrived many times to have the sense that we could score a goal and try to see what happened in the second, but they arrived three times and scored three goals.”
All eyes on the Etihad
City must now regroup domestically against West Ham United before attempting to overturn the three-goal deficit next Tuesday. The possible return of Kylian Mbappe to the Madrid ranks for the second leg only adds to the sense of dread surrounding the fixture.
