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Real Madrid identify €30m Rodri alternative as Man City star nears shock Barcelona move
Madrid's midfield rethink
Real Madrid have activated a €30 million contingency plan after conceding that Rodri is increasingly likely to join fierce rivals Barcelona. The Spanish international was Perez's priority target to inject veteran leadership and tactical discipline into the engine room at the Santiago Bernabeu.
However, with Rodri reportedly opting for the sporting project at Camp Nou, Madrid have rapidly changed course. Their focus has now turned to 18-year-old Ajax sensation Mokio, as per Fichajes. Los Blanco scouts are convinced the versatile defensive midfielder possesses the physical attributes and immense room for growth required to thrive in Liga.
- AFP
A shift in transfer strategy
Pivoting to Mokio represents a significant departure from Madrid's original transfer strategy. While Rodri would have arrived as an established, €60m-plus finished product, the Ajax teenager is viewed as a long-term investment.
Despite his youth, Mokio boasts an impressive resume at the Johan Cruyff Arena. By the time he penned his latest contract extension in April 2026, the youngster had already racked up 48 official senior appearances and six goals for the Amsterdam heavyweights. His ability to operate in multiple tactical roles has only increased his appeal to the Madrid hierarchy.
Ajax hold all the cards
Extracting Mokio from the Eredivisie will not be a straightforward task. Ajax are under no immediate financial pressure to part ways with their highly-rated academy graduate, who is firmly tied down to a lengthy contract running until 30 June, 2031.
While €30m is the initial valuation being floated by figures close to the Spanish capital, the Dutch giants could easily demand a premium for their crown jewel. Madrid must construct a persuasive pitch to convince both the player and his club to sanction a move so soon after his recent renewal.
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Waiting on the Rodri domino
Los Blancos will pause any formal negotiations for Mokio until Rodri's proposed transfer to Barca is officially confirmed. Once the City star's move to Catalonia is finalised, Los Blancos are expected to accelerate their dialogue with Ajax. Securing Mokio would align perfectly with Madrid's successful, long-standing policy of acquiring elite teenage talent before their market value skyrockets.
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