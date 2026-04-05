Real Madrid opens the door to selling its star player... and Paris is waiting in the wings

According to the Spanish newspaper *AS*, manager Álvaro Arbeloa has taken full responsibility for the defeat in Mallorca, saying: “This defeat is on my shoulders; I’m the one who makes the decisions, picks the team and makes the substitutions.”

However, the manager also criticised his players, saying: “What hurts me most is that we didn’t put in a better second-half performance.” He also made a clear, though unnamed, reference to one of the players, saying: “In a moment where we had the upper hand, a lapse cost us a goal. When you lose your mark and don’t track the player, you end up paying the price,” which observers saw as a direct attack on Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga.

Arbeloa’s comments came in response to Morlanes’ goal, which put them 1-0 ahead, a moment in which Camavinga looked poor, as the Mallorca player ran in unmarked from behind to capitalise on Mafio’s pass, whilst the French star trailed slowly behind him, prompting his teammate Rüdiger to reprimand him for a lack of intensity and concentration – a mistake that complicated matters for the Royal side.