Real Madrid forced into drastic midfield U-turn as Jose Mourinho finds creative solution to Rodri transfer failure

Real Madrid have decided to close the door on signing a new midfielder during the current summer transfer window. Following their unsuccessful pursuit of Rodri, the Spanish giants will not make any further additions in the centre of the pitch. As per Fichajes, any future movement in the market is now entirely dependent on the potential sales of either Aurelien Tchouameni or Eduardo Camavinga.

The club hierarchy firmly believes the current squad possesses enough quality to compete at the highest level. Executives are confident that the midfield is already well covered. The arrival of Silva on a free transfer from Man City and the impressive pre-season evolution of Guler have convinced the board to halt their search.