Real Madrid injury crisis deepens as Marc Cucurella becomes major doubt for Inter Milan Champions League clash

Speaking after the final whistle, Mourinho clarified the reasoning behind replacing his starting full-back late in the match. The manager confirmed that the decision was taken purely as a precautionary measure following physical fatigue.

"Carreras coming on for Cucurella due to cramps," Mourinho explained to reporters following the defeat.

While the issue is not believed to be serious, recovering in time for mid-week action remains a delicate challenge, as per Mundo Deportivo. The recent World Cup winner now faces a tight turnaround before Madrid return to competitive action.