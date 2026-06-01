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The roast of Rasmus Hojlund! Napoli striker sick of seeing Scott McTominay’s iconic overhead kick following training ground taunts from Scottish team-mates
Training ground banter at Hojlund’s expense
Success on the international stage often brings bragging rights back to the club dressing room, and McTominay is making sure Hojlund never forgets the night Scotland stunned Denmark. The midfielder’s incredible overhead kick during qualification not only sent the Tartan Army to the 2026 World Cup but also ended Denmark’s hopes, leading to some ruthless trolling at the Napoli training ground.
"I know Rasmus extremely well. He's such a great kid, and we have so many good jokes and stuff at the training ground. But he can't watch the overhead kick anymore," McTominay said in an interview with GQ. When asked if he had sent his team-mate a GIF of the goal, he revealed he and fellow Scot Billy Gilmour went a step further. "Oh, that's light. We stuck every picture from that game up on his locker, me and Billy," he added.
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Currency and Glasgow murals
McTominay's strike has transcended the pitch, becoming a permanent fixture of Scottish culture. The goal was so significant that the Bank of Scotland featured the overhead kick on a new limited edition £20 banknote to celebrate the nation's first World Cup appearance in 28 years. A massive mural of the moment also overlooks training at Hampden Park, though the player remains humble about his face appearing on buildings.
"I'm extremely grateful for it, so thank you to Adidas for thinking about doing something so special like that, but I almost feel a little… not a sense of embarrassment, but when it's up on the top there, where all the players can see it in training, you know… I'm quite low-profile. Obviously, it’s an amazing thing, but yeah, my big head up on the side of a building is something that's a little bit surreal to me. I don't really know how to put it into words, it’s that special," the midfielder added.
Rejecting Premier League return for a Neapolitan future
With his 2025 Ballon d’Or nomination and dominant performances in the middle of the park, it was inevitable that English clubs would come sniffing for a potential return. However, Napoli have taken a firm stance against any clubs looking to lure the midfielder back to the Premier League or into the lucrative Saudi Pro League. The Partenopei hierarchy views him as the foundation of their future projects under incoming management.
McTominay himself seems settled in Italy, dismissing any talk of an exit. "My agent has not communicated with anyone regarding my future," he said. "I am extremely happy here and, as far as I am concerned, I am a Napoli player; it is all I think about."
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Ferguson’s influence and World Cup dreams
Despite his new life in the Mediterranean, McTominay remains deeply connected to his roots and the high standards instilled in him by Sir Alex Ferguson. The midfielder revealed that the legendary manager still keeps tabs on his progress, having reached out for a personal phone call recently. "He's the greatest to ever do it," McTominay said. "Every single word, you just bottle up, and you always try to remember it for future games."
That inspiration will be vital as he leads Scotland into their first World Cup for 28 years. The midfielder is determined to enjoy every moment of the tournament in North America, hoping to make history by guiding the nation out of the group stages for the first time.
“What I want, even in the build-up, is to enjoy every minute,” he added. “I don't want to look back when I’m 40 or 50 years old and think, I was too anxious. As I’ve gotten older, [I’ve realised] the career is short. You have to enjoy it. If you don't, it can flash by so quickly and leave you wondering where the time went. Now that I'm a bit older, I can experience and enjoy things. It means more.”