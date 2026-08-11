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'My mind was a bit elsewhere' - Randal Kolo Muani explains Tottenham struggles as Juventus move offers fresh start
Overcoming the North London struggles
Kolo Muani has provided a candid assessment of his time in the Premier League, admitting that his focus was not entirely on the task at hand during his stint in North London. The forward, who spent last season on loan at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, struggled to replicate the form that made him one of Europe's most sought-after attackers. During his time in England, Kolo Muani played 41 games across all competitions for Spurs, managing only five goals and four assists, a return that ultimately led the Premier League side to pass on a permanent deal.
Reflecting on those difficulties, the 27-year-old striker said to Tuttosport: "There were several things that didn't work. For me, it was something more personal. I think my mind was a bit elsewhere: I wanted to return to Juventus. It's also an episode in a player's career: not every season can be positive, we can say that. For me, it was a year in which I learned something: I had injuries, my first injuries, but luckily I was able to recover from all of them. I think it's due to all these things, but now it's a new championship, it's a new chapter for me. So I think it's a new version of me, let's say."
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The long road back to Juventus
The negotiation process to bring Kolo Muani back to the Allianz Stadium from Paris Saint-Germain was far from straightforward, evolving into a protracted summer saga that tested the patience of all parties involved. However, the player remained confident that a deal would eventually be struck, driven by his deep connection to the club and the city of Turin.
"Yes, I was aware of the situation. I spoke about it with my representatives and my family. Then we discussed it thoroughly and reached an agreement. I think it happened very quickly. The transfer window itself was also a bit long. But we did everything necessary to allow me to return, and I'm very, very happy and very, very proud to wear this jersey again," Kolo Muani explained.
Working under Luciano Spalletti
A significant factor in Kolo Muani's decision to return was the presence of Luciano Spalletti, who made the Frenchman a priority target for his tactical project. The striker is eager to repay the faith shown by the former Napoli and Italy coach, believing that Spalletti's attacking philosophy is perfectly suited to his attributes.
"Honestly, I was very, very happy that the coach showed this attachment, this desire for me to come. I think I know his way of coaching, I know what he wants from his attackers, from his players, what he demands. And I think for me, wearing this jersey is simply an honor. I'll be ready to do anything to give my best and showcase all my qualities," he noted.
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A plan to score lots of goals
The prospect of a high-scoring season is at the forefront of the manager's plans for his atriker. Spalletti has reportedly developed a specific system to maximize Kolo Muani's output, a challenge the player is ready to embrace.
" I'm happy to hear it... If this is his method, then so be it! Afterwards, I'll be ready to listen to everything he has to say, all the advice he has to give me. I think I'll give everything for him. I'm very, very happy. If this is the method, I'm ready to give everything to score as many goals as possible," Kolo Muani concluded.
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