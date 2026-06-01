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PSG close in on Russian midfielder in €25m deal as agent reveals transfer is '95% done'
Agent confirms advanced negotiations
The pursuit of Aleksey Batrakov is nearing a successful conclusion, according to the player's representative, Dmitry Cheltsov. Speaking on the Russian show Comment Show, the agent provided a surprisingly transparent update on the status of the negotiations between Lokomotiv Moscow and the Ligue 1 giants.
Cheltsov made it clear that the move is virtually guaranteed, detailing the extensive communication that has taken place between the two clubs. "It is grand time to say that at 95%, Batrakov will join PSG. The leaders of PSG and Lokomotiv have already had more than 10 telephone exchanges. This week, Campos will travel to Moscow to finalise the transfer. At present, it would take an act of God to prevent this transaction: €25m for the transfer, about €5 to €6m for the salary," the agent revealed.
Luis Campos leads the final charge
The involvement of Luis Campos is a clear signal of PSG's intent to wrap up the deal quickly. The sporting advisor’s planned trip to the Russian capital suggests that the final structural details of the €25 million package are the only remaining hurdles before the move is officially announced.
This proactive approach in the market follows PSG's historic Champions League triumph, proving that the club remains hungry for fresh talent to revitalise the squad. By securing Batrakov, PSG are continuing a trend of looking toward the Russian market, following the previous successful integration of goalkeeper Matvey Safonov.
Fitting the Enrique profile
Batrakov is not just a commercial target; he fits the specific tactical profile demanded by head coach Luis Enrique. At just 20 years old, the midfielder offers the versatility and technical proficiency that has become the hallmark of the current PSG recruitment strategy under the Enrique-Campos era.
The youngster's numbers in Russia have been nothing short of sensational, proving he has the end product to compete at the highest level. During his most recent campaign with Lokomotiv Moscow, the offensive midfielder racked up an impressive 17 goals and 13 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.
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A new era of recruitment
The signing of the Russian prodigy highlights a shift in how the Parisian club operates, moving away from established "Galactico" names in favour of high-ceiling youngsters. Batrakov's ability to operate in various roles in the final third makes him a valuable asset for the long Ligue 1 season and European campaigns ahead.
Should the final 5% of the deal be completed as expected this week, Batrakov will become the first major arrival of the summer window. With a salary package reportedly worth up to €6m, the club is putting significant faith in the 20-year-old to become the next creative heartbeat of the team at the Parc des Princes.