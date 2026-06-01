The pursuit of Aleksey Batrakov is nearing a successful conclusion, according to the player's representative, Dmitry Cheltsov. Speaking on the Russian show Comment Show, the agent provided a surprisingly transparent update on the status of the negotiations between Lokomotiv Moscow and the Ligue 1 giants.

Cheltsov made it clear that the move is virtually guaranteed, detailing the extensive communication that has taken place between the two clubs. "It is grand time to say that at 95%, Batrakov will join PSG. The leaders of PSG and Lokomotiv have already had more than 10 telephone exchanges. This week, Campos will travel to Moscow to finalise the transfer. At present, it would take an act of God to prevent this transaction: €25m for the transfer, about €5 to €6m for the salary," the agent revealed.