Revealed: Bonus payment amount every PSG player will receive if they beat Arsenal to win Champions League

Les Parisiens players are reportedly set to receive around €1 million each if they defeat Arsenal and lift the Champions League trophy at Budapest's Puskas Arena.

According to L'Equipe, the bonus structure was negotiated by the club's four-man leadership group of Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha. The agreement reflects a shift in PSG's approach under sporting director Luis Campos, with the club prioritising collective rewards over individual performance-based incentives.

The French champions are chasing a second consecutive Champions League title after their emphatic 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in last season's final. Victory against Arsenal would trigger one of the largest squad-wide bonus payments in the club's recent history.