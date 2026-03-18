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Former Premier League winner Kasper Schmeichel fears career is over after heartbreaking injury setback
Europa League setback pushes veteran to the brink
Schmeichel has admitted that his illustrious career might be over following a severe shoulder injury that requires multiple surgeries. The Denmark international has been struggling with the issue since last year, but the situation reached a breaking point during a recent Europa League clash against Stuttgart. After missing the last five matches for Celtic, a visit to a specialist on Monday confirmed the worst fears for the veteran shot-stopper.
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'A body blow' - extent of shoulder damage revealed
The diagnosis covers almost every major component of the shoulder joint and leaving the former Premier League champion in a state of shock. Speaking to CBS Sports Golazo Network, Schmeichel detailed the extent of the damage: "I'm going to need two surgeries now to fix my shoulder. It's a bit of a body blow. I've torn the bicep, torn the rotator cuff, dislocated the shoulder, torn the labrum - everything's kind of gone. It's looking like 10-12 months of rehab."
The fear of a final curtain call
At 39, the recovery timeline is particularly cruel, potentially keeping Schmeichel out of action until he is nearly 41. The son of Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has spent over two decades at the top level of the game, and the thought of an involuntary retirement is a difficult pill to swallow. Having been a fixture in professional goalmouths for so long, the sudden halt has prompted significant reflection on his future in the sport.
He added: "You don't really know how to react to this. I could have potentially played my last ever football game. I've been a footballer since the day I was born. That kind of thought is devastating. It's very, very hard to wrap my head around at the moment."
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One final fight for a comeback
If this does prove to be the end, Schmeichel will walk away with one of the most respected resumes in modern goalkeeping. He was the bedrock of the Leicester City side that completed the ultimate underdog story by winning the Premier League in 2015-16, and added an FA Cup winner's medal to his collection five years later. Since leaving the King Power Stadium, he has enjoyed spells at Nice and Anderlecht before moving to Glasgow to join Martin O'Neill's Celtic in 2024.
Schmeichel is scheduled for his first operation this Friday, marking the beginning of a long and difficult journey back to fitness. While the odds are stacked against a player of his age returning from such a comprehensive injury, he is refusing to give up on the hope of one final chapter between the sticks. "I'm going to give it absolutely everything I can to see if I can get back. It would be probably one of the greatest feats of my career if I could get back from an injury like this. I'm going to fight, I'm going to try everything I can," he concluded.
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