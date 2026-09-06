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Super Depor 2.0 Super Auba! Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang breaks Bebeto record in Deportivo win
Super Depor 2.0 Super Auba!
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang proved he belongs in another galaxy after inspiring Deportivo La Coruna to a brilliant victory over Champions League opponents. The veteran striker grabbed a goal and provided two assists as the Galician side announced their return to top-flight prominence.
Aubameyang set up Luismi for the equalizer before setting up Eddahchouri for Deportivo's second goal.
He sealed the performance late in the match, capitalizing on a defensive error to score for the fourth consecutive game since making his debut.
- NurPhoto
Auba eclipses Bebeto's historic record
Aubameyang's late strike officially surpassed legendary club icons Bebeto, Makaay, Pandiani, Rabade, Elicegui, and Pahino, who all scored in their first three games for Deportivo.
Speaking after the match, manager Antonio Hidalgo could not contain his admiration for the forward's work rate and positive influence in the dressing room.
"You have to see how he trains and the smile he puts on everyone," Hidalgo said. "I’m lucky to have hungry, high-quality players. We have to keep working hard and fight for another three points against Getafe."
Gimenez solidifies defensive foundation
Deportivo's victory was bolstered by Jose Maria Gimenez, who made his debut in the starting lineup after only one training session. Partnering Noubi in central defence, the Uruguayan brought instant leadership and stability to the backline, while Casado and Adama also made second-half debuts.
Hidalgo labelled the result a "brutal victory" against a elite side, while maintaining that survival remains the club's ultimate target.
"This is a long road, we're getting closer to safety," Hidalgo explained. "You have to be brave, and we have both bravery and a clinical edge, and that's a great asset."
- DeFodi Images
Getafe test next for Super Depor
With momentum building around Super Depor 2.0 and Aubameyang operating at a record-breaking level, the squad now shifts focus to their next league fixture.
Hidalgo intends to channel the enthusiasm inside the dressing room to secure survival as quickly as possible.
Deportivo will aim to keep their strong form going when they travel to face Getafe in their next top-flight outing.
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