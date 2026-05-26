Phil Neville axed by Portland Timbers as MLS side releases damning 'well short of expectations' statement about ex-Man Utd defender

Neville’s spell with the Portland Timbers came to an end following Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes. The result left Portland third from bottom in the Western Conference and eight points outside the automatic MLS play-off positions. The club confirmed on Monday that Neville had departed by mutual consent.

The decision arrives at a crucial stage of the season, with Portland hoping to revive their campaign during the upcoming World Cup break. Neville joined the Timbers in 2023 after leaving Inter Miami. Despite overseeing a squad viewed as capable of challenging higher up the table, Portland struggled for consistency and failed to solve persistent defensive problems throughout the current campaign.