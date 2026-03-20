Getty Images Sport
Peter Crouch: How Arne Slot can become one of Liverpool's greatest EVER managers before end of season
A long road ahead for Slot
Crouch acknowledges that while the journey has been bumpy, there is time to win over the skeptics. After leading Liverpool to the Premier League title in his debut season last year, Slot has struggled this term; the Reds currently sit fifth in the table and are fighting to secure Champions League qualification for next season. Speaking to Paddy Power, he noted: “There’s still a long way to go in the season. It’s not been a great season and some of the decisions plus the style of football has rubbed the fans up the wrong way at times.”
- Getty Images Sport
The path to legendary status
Despite the current frustrations, Crouch points out that a major European trophy could instantly elevate Slot’s standing in the club's history. Liverpool have just secured a convincing 4-1 aggregate win over Galatasaray in the Champions League round of 16, setting up a heavyweight quarter-final clash against holders Paris Saint-Germain. As the Reds search for a seventh European crown - and their first since 2019 - Crouch explained: “There’s a hell of a long way to go in the season and things can change. If they go and win the Champions League after having won the Premier League, Arne Slot becomes one of Liverpool’s greatest managers of all time. It’s funny how quickly things change.”
Validating the critics
Addressing the tactical concerns raised by former players, Crouch admitted that performances have fallen short of the expected Liverpool standard. Speaking on Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher argued that "nothing’s working" and that Liverpool have lost their signature "press," questioning if the issue lies with the manager or the player profiles. Carragher noted that despite winning the league last season, the Reds are no longer a cohesive unit but a "team of individuals." Agreeing with this assessment, Crouch stated: “I agree with Carragher that there’s been points when it’s been poor and some of the decisions have been questionable at times.”
- Getty Images Sport
Adapting to a post-Klopp identity
Finally, Crouch touched upon the difficulty fans face in adjusting to a new philosophy after years of a very specific, intense style of play, yet he remains optimistic about the final outcome. He concluded: “The form’s not been great and the style of play is different for fans who are used to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team. But there’s still an opportunity to have a great season.”
Advertisement