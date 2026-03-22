AFP
'The signing of the season' - Pep Guardiola hails Man City star after Carabao Cup win over Arsenal
O'Reilly the hero at Wembley
O'Reilly was the undisputed star of the show, scoring twice in just four second-half minutes to sink the Gunners. The academy graduate, who was deployed in an unfamiliar role, produced a stunning display of ruthless attacking play to deliver Guardiola his fifth League Cup trophy.
The first goal arrived on the hour mark when O'Reilly pounced on a mistake from Kepa Arrizabalaga. Just four minutes later, he met a Matheus Nunes cross to double the lead and leave Arsenal with a mountain to climb. The north London side, who had dominated the opening 15 minutes of the match, had no response to the quickfire double.
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Guardiola hails O'Reilly’s impact
Guardiola praised Nico O'Reilly for his outstanding contribution, suggesting he could be considered the signing of the season. The Manchester City manager revealed he held extensive talks with the youngster at the start of the campaign, highlighting how O’Reilly adapted to a left-back role and quickly made a strong impression.
He said: "Maybe he was the signing of the season. When we started the season we had a long conversation with him. He started to play at left-back and impressed a lot. He can play in many roles, he is a guy in the final third in a position he likes. He made two fantastic goals."
Guardiola hails 'unbeatable' Arsenal
Despite his side lifting the trophy, Guardiola was quick to praise the quality of Arteta’s Premier League leaders. The Catalan coach insisted that Arsenal remain the benchmark in domestic football, even in defeat. "What can I say? Always, when you win a trophy it’s important," Guardiola said after the final whistle.
"But this was special because we’ve had a tough two weeks and especially because of the opponent. The first 15 minutes they suffocated us. We could not breathe. After that, we started to play. I’m really pleased but Mikel has created a team that is almost unbeatable. We are still not the team that Arsenal are or what we were in the past. We found a way to win titles."
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'We will try' - Guardiola talks title race
While celebrations will continue in Manchester, the focus quickly shifts back to the Premier League where City are currently chasing Arsenal. Guardiola admitted that the gap in the table remains a significant hurdle for his team as they look to defend their crown.
"I would love to have a nine-point lead, to be honest," Guardiola added when asked about the title race. "It is in their hands, we’ve dropped points and that punishes us a lot but we will try, will we try." City will be hoping that this Wembley triumph provides the psychological boost needed to reel in the Gunners in the final months of the campaign.