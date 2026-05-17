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‘Big secret’ or ‘bored’? Pep Guardiola’s Man City future predicted by body language expert after Catalan coach walked away from post-match interview
Analyzing the signs of a newfound passion
According to body language expert Darren Stanton, the City boss is showing no signs of a man ready to walk away from the Etihad Stadium. Despite the intense speculation surrounding his future, Stanton believes the Spaniard’s current demeanor points toward a continuation of his dominant reign in the Premier League. “Pep Guardiola is here to stay,” Stanton told OLBG. “There has been a lot of speculation that he could step back this summer but everything we see from him right now suggests he has actually found a new passion for his job."
“I think he was being truthful when he told reporters... that he has one more year left on his contract and he intends to see it through. We haven’t been seeing excessive blink rates. We’re not seeing physiological signs of stress. His eye contact is great. His body language is not contradicting what he’s saying and expressing. He seems genuinely happy. The microexpressions from Guardiola in the last week have been of joy and happiness, even before City lifted another trophy against Chelsea,” Stanton added, suggesting that the manager is looking to reinvent himself and his team once again.
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The truth behind the Wembley walk-off
Speculation reached a fever pitch after the FA Cup final when Guardiola remained coy when asked about his future at the club, leading some to believe he was soaking in the atmosphere for the final time. However, Stanton disagrees with the narrative that the Catalan was saying a silent goodbye. He argues that the manager’s decision to cut a television interview short was born out of frustration with repetitive questioning rather than a desire to hide an imminent departure.
“I don’t think this will be his swansong, going out on a high. We’d see far more emotional leakage to contradict what he’s saying, and we don’t see that," Stanton added. "I don’t detect signals of deception or inconsistencies in his behaviour that hints at something else going on. There are no red flags from what I can see that he’s holding on to some big secret about his future. I think he’s just bored of talking about it. That’s why he made a quick exit when Laura Woods asked him about it on TNT Sports."
A contract extension on the horizon?
The expert analysis suggests that Guardiola’s spontaneous responses remain coherent with his public stance. There are no psychological indicators that the former Barcelona coach is sitting on a secret. Instead, he appears to be in a psychologically healthy space, free from the typical tension that marks a manager reaching the end of their tether at a high-pressure club.
“He’s coherent even in his spontaneous responses. I don’t believe he’s got some... shock announcement, at least not from a psychological point of view that contradicts what he’s telling us," Stanton continued. "He seems relaxed and free of stress and I think he’s in a genuinely happy place, so I think he will at the very least see out his contract. Maybe then he’ll decide to do something else with his team but I also wouldn’t be surprised if the rumours around this filming that people have assumed is a goodbye video is actually an announcement of a new deal to keep him at City for the long haul.”
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A domestic treble remains the focus
While the experts track his every move, Guardiola remains focused on the pitch as Manchester City continue their hunt for more silverware. Having already secured the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, the focus now shifts back to the Premier League title race as they look to snatch the crown from Arsenal in the final weeks of the season. The victory at Wembley has kept the dream of a domestic treble alive, proving that the squad remains as hungry as ever under their current leadership.
City still have work to do if they are to dethrone Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, but with two trophies already in the bag, the momentum is firmly with the blue half of Manchester. Whether a new contract announcement is truly on the horizon remains to be seen, but for now, the body language suggests that the Guardiola era is far from its final chapter.