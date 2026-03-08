Pep Guardiola jokes he could go on holiday after being hit with two-game Man City ban - but will still be in dugout for Carabao Cup final

The incident occurred when Kieran Trippier appeared to pull back Doku, leaving the City boss incensed when referee Samuel Barrott failed to award a foul. "Listen, it is not about penalty or no penalty. There are [refereeing] actions that is difficult for me to understand. When Jeremy is pulled from behind, everywhere it is a foul except here. It is what it is. There will be a two-game ban. I will go on holidays in the next two games and the team will continue," Guardiola said to TNT Sports after the final whistle.

Expanding on his frustration, he added: "I will tell you something - we have all the records in this country, all of them, despite everything. We have the record of the manager with the most yellow cards. I want all records and now I have it, two-game ban now and I will go on holidays the next two games. There are things after 10 years I cannot understand. Review the action. Of course I'm going to defend Doku and all my teams."