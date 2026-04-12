'It'll be over!' - Pep Guardiola issues blunt title warning to Man City players ahead of Chelsea and Arsenal double-header

With eight games left on the schedule, the margin for error has completely evaporated. City have often been praised for their ability to put together relentless winning streaks during the run-in, and Guardiola believes that nothing less than a 100 percent record from now until May will suffice if they are to retain their crown.

"Talking about Arsenal, if you don’t win at Stamford Bridge – that’s not an easy place to go – maybe we don’t need to make the press conference before Arsenal because it’ll be over," Guardiola told reporters. "Everybody knows it. You know it, I know it, the players know it, everybody knows it. England knows it. So, there’s how many games left? You have to win all of them, all. Not one draw, no. Forget about it."