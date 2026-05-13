Pep Guardiola admits he's 'never trusted' VAR as Man City try to avoid losing title race on 'flip of a coin'

The Manchester City boss has made his feelings clear on the technology that has once again taken centre stage in the English top flight. After seeing title rivals Arsenal benefit from a major decision against West Ham over the weekend, Guardiola was quick to distance his side’s ambitions from the hands of the officials. The City manager has long been a sceptic of the system and believes that relying on the VAR booth is a recipe for disaster in high-stakes moments.

"I never trust anything since they (VAR) arrived a long time ago," Guardiola said. "Always I learned you have do it better, do it better, be in a position to do it better because you blame yourself with what you have to do, because [VAR] is a flip of a coin." He urged his squad to focus on their own performances to ensure their fate is not decided by a subjective review in Stockley Park.