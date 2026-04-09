'I take responsibility' - Barcelona star left devastated after role he played in shock Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid

Taking to social media after the final whistle, the Masia graduate refused to hide from his role in the defeat. The centre-back acknowledged the gravity of the incident while calling for squad unity ahead of the return leg in Madrid.

"One action determines the match and the tie," Cubarsi wrote on Instagram. "That's football and I take responsibility for the result. There's still a long way to go in this two-match tie, and we're more united than ever: we're a family and we've always shown it. Moving forward, with effort and determination, we'll never give up."