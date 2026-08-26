Ousmane Dembele granted rest by PSG and ruled out of Lille clash to manage workload

The decision comes after Dembele went straight from international duty at the World Cup without a proper break or full pre-season with PSG. The club has since eased him into competitive action, using him from the bench against Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup and Lens in the Trophee des Champions. However, after starting against Rennes and coming off at half-time, the club stepped in to manage his minutes and avoid the risk of burnout or injury.