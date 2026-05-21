Ollie Watkins credits daring set-piece tactic as key reason for Aston Villa winning Europa League

While Youri Tielemans stole the headlines with a stunning volleyed opener, Watkins was quick to point out that the goal was no accident. The England forward revealed that Villa’s set-piece coach, Austin MacPhee, orchestrated a high-risk strategy that ultimately broke the deadlock in a cagey affair.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Watkins said: "I've watched many finals and I think set pieces are crucial. Until then it was a bit cagey, they were going man for man. Fair play to Austin MacPhee for having the courage, we left four up on a corner. To perform like that was unbelievable. I felt like we really controlled the game and we punished them in the end."



