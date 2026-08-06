OFFICIAL: Mohamed Salah signs two-year contract with Trabzonspor

Salah has officially signed a two-year contract with Turkish side Trabzonspor following his summer departure from Liverpool. The 34-year-old winger arrived in the coastal city of Trabzon on Wednesday to finalise the highly anticipated agreement. The Super Lig outfit officially confirmed the blockbuster deal on Thursday, instantly ending significant global speculation over his future. Salah arrives in Turkey as a high-profile free agent ahead of the upcoming European campaign.

His move marks the definitive end of an incredible nine-year spell on Merseyside. He departs English football having firmly established himself as one of the most prolific attackers in Premier League history.



