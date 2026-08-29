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Nottingham Forest plot ambitious £40m swoop for Everton starlet Harrison Armstrong as Oliver Glasner seeks midfield reinforcements
Tricky Trees open negotiations
According to The Athletic, Forest are actively trying to wrap up a deal for the 19-year-old midfielder that is structured around £40 million with future sell-on provisions. Armstrong, whose contract at Goodison Park extends until June 2028, has built solid senior experience by racking up 22 first-team appearances for the Toffees. Following previous Championship loans with Derby County and Preston North End, David Moyes brought him firmly into the senior setup earlier this year.
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Armstrong impresses amid interest
The East Midlands outfit need engine-room additions after losing Elliot Anderson to Manchester City in a blockbuster £116 million sale earlier this summer. While Austria international Xaver Schlager has already featured in the opening two league matches following his free transfer from RB Leipzig, the coaching staff want greater depth.
Armstrong has enjoyed an impressive start to the 2026-27 campaign, starting both competitive fixtures under Moyes. He marked the opening Premier League weekend by setting up Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's deadlock-breaker in a 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace before retaining his starting berth in Everton's comprehensive 4-0 Carabao Cup second-round triumph over Preston.
Toffees face midfield reshape
The discussions surrounding the teenager coincide with significant structural adjustments across Everton's midfield unit during the current market. Moyes has overhauled the department by securing Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough and Christian Norgaard from Arsenal. The Goodison Park side also activated a permanent purchase for German midfielder Merlin Rohl following the conclusion of his initial loan spell from Freiburg.
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Deadline day pressure mounts
Both sides face a tight turnaround to reach a full agreement before the Premier League transfer window slams shut on Tuesday, September 1, at 23:00 BST. Forest are eager to finalise their summer business after already completing moves for Steven Banda, Ousmane Diomande, and Liam Delap alongside Schlager. Sorting out Armstrong's club future before the deadline will provide clarity on his first-team development ahead of the upcoming autumn international break.
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