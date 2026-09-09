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'I’m happy!' - Cristian Chivu hails Inter courage despite narrow Champions League defeat to Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid
Courage in the face of defeat
Inter started their Champions League campaign with one of the toughest assignments in world football, travelling to the Spanish capital to face the record European champions. Despite the 2-1 result leaving them without points, Chivu focused on the psychological resilience his players displayed under the bright lights of the Bernabeu.
Speaking after the match, Chivu was adamant that the final scoreline did not tell the whole story of the ninety minutes.
"I’m not angry; I’m happy with the courage and personality we showed, and with the way the team overcame a difficult moment," the former defender said in the club's official website. "What matters to me is the reaction to certain mistakes, the body language, and how much you believe in what you’re doing. We tried to be dominant and execute our game plan successfully, which makes me optimistic about the future of this team."
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Tactical bravery against the elite
The Nerazzurri coach was particularly pleased with the way his side maintained their identity against world-class opposition. Rather than adopting a defensive posture to stifle the Real Madrid attack, Inter looked to play on the front foot, taking the game to the La Liga side and creating several clear-cut opportunities.
Chivu acknowledged that playing with such high intensity naturally carries risks, but he felt the trade-off was worth it for the development of his squad. "We knew about their quality and that we could make mistakes," Chivu admitted. "We didn’t try to sit back and speculate; we went toe-to-toe with Real Madrid, and that’s the performance I’m taking away from this game."
An emotional reunion with Mourinho
The fixture also provided a sentimental backdrop, as Chivu came up against his former mentor, Jose Mourinho, who has returned to the Real Madrid dugout this season. The pair famously shared a historic period at San Siro, most notably securing their legendary treble achievements in the 2009-10 season.
Reflecting on the meeting, Chivu spoke warmly of the man who led him to Champions League glory over a decade ago. "I have enormous affection for Mourinho for everything we did together, even during a difficult period in my life, and for the way he conducted himself as a great man," Chivu said. "It was a pleasure to see him again and embrace him, and I wish him all the best for this season.”
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Domestic focus and European return
Inter must now quickly turn their attention back to Serie A duties as they prepare to face Udinese on Monday. Domestically, the pressure is on to maintain their form and ensure that the disappointment of the Bernabeu does not bleed into their league campaign.
The Nerazzurri’s continental journey will pause temporarily for the international break, giving the squad time to reflect on their opening fixture. Their next test in the Champions League will see them face Belgian giants Club Brugge.
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